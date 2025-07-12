Iga Swiatek wins the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles title: Stats

Polish number 8 seed Iga Swiatek has claimed the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles title. Playing on Centre Court, the champion tennis player defeated 13th seed and first-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Swiatek blanked Anisimova 6-0 in the first set before claiming the 2nd set 6-0. This is Swiatek's maiden Wimbledon title. Here we present further details and key stats.

Numbers 100-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams; 6th title Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 18-5 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 100-20 win-loss record. Swiatek has won the French Open four times and the US Open once. She has clinched her 6th Slam honor. Swiatek is 6-0 in Slam finals. In 2025, her Slam win-loss record reads 17-2. Earlier, she reached the semis at Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Information A look at Swiatek's 6 Grand Slam honors Swiatek's maiden Grand Slam win was the 2020 French Open. Thereafter, she won three successive French Open honors in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In between, she won the US Open in 2022. And now, she has claimed the Wimbledon honor in 2025.

Journey Swiatek's journey at Wimbledon 2025 Swiatek beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1 in the 1st round. She took down Caty McNally in three sets next, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. Danielle Collins was her next scalp in the 3rd round (6-2, 6-3). Swiatek dispatched Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-1 in the 4th round. She beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5 in the quarters before taking down Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the semis.

Do you know? A dominating show from the Pole versus Anisimova Swiatek clinched the first set in just 25 minutes and lost only nine points against Anisimova. In the 2nd set, Swiatek broke Anisimova instantly and never looked behind. She was all over her opponent and didn't allow the American any room to work with.

Information Fourth player with this honor As per Opta, Swiatek became the fourth player in the Open Era to win the opening set with a 6-0 scoreline at the women's singles final in Wimbledon after Billie Jean King (1973, 1975), Chris Evert (1974) and Martina Navratilova (1983).

Stats A look at the Wimbledon final match stats Swiatek doled out three aces compared to her opponent's none. In terms of double faults, Anisimova committed five to Swiatek's two. Swiatek had a 78% win on the 1st serve and 83% win on the 2nd. She also converted 6/9 break points. Swiatek dished out 10 winners to Anisimova's 8. Anisimova made 28 unforced errors to Swiatek's 11. Swiatek won 3/3 net points.

Records Swiatek follows the footsteps of Graf and Navratilova As per Opta, Swiatek is the second player in the Open Era to win a women's singles Grand Slam final with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline after Steffi Graf at Roland Garros 1988. Swiatek is the player with the fewest games dropped to secure the women's singles title in Wimbledon in 2000s (35) - the fewest since Martina Navratilova in 1990.

Feats More records for champion Swiatek Swiatek is now the third player in the Open Era to win all their first six women's singles Grand Slam finals after Margaret Court and Monica Seles. Meanwhile, the Pole is now just the second player in the Open Era to claim their 100th singles Grand Slam win in a final after Andy Murray at the US Open 2012.

Do you know? Unique record for the Pole Swiatek is the fifth-youngest player to win women's singles Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces in the Open Era. Meanwhile, she is also the youngest since Serena Williams in 2002.