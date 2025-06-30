Wimbledon: Stefanos Tsitsipas retires from injury; future in doubt

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to retire from his opening-round match at 2025 Wimbledon . The Greek tennis star was trailing 3-6, 2-6 against French qualifier Valentin Royer when he decided to end the contest due to a persistent back injury. This marks yet another setback in Tsitsipas's ongoing battle with fitness issues. Following the match, he said, "I'm battling many wars these days."

Tsitsipas expressed his frustration over the ongoing fitness problems. "It's really painful to see myself in a situation like this. I feel like I'm left without answers. I don't know. I've tried everything," he said. The Greek player recently started working with Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic's former coach, in hopes of overcoming these challenges.

Ongoing battle Ongoing injury struggles and ranking slide Tsitsipas has been dealing with a lower back injury since pulling out of the 2023 ATP Finals. Although the Greek star won in Dubai this year, his fitness issues has resulted in a slide in the ATP Rankings. Notably, Tsitsipas has reached a solitary quarter-final in his last nine Grand Slam appearances. His participation at the US Open is now in doubt.

