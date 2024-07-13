In short Simplifying... In short Novak Djokovic has made it to his 37th Grand Slam final at Wimbledon 2024, boasting a 97-11 win-loss record at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic has reached his 37th men's singles career final at Slams (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic reaches his 37th Grand Slam final

By Rajdeep Saha 12:24 am Jul 13, 202412:24 am

What's the story Novak Djokovic has reached his 37th men's singles career final at Grand Slam events. The Djoker sealed his record-extending 37th final after beating Lorenzo Musetti at 2024 Wimbledon semi-final clash. Djokovic took down the Italian in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-6, 6-4. Djokovic, who is chasing a 25th Grand Slam title, owns a 24-12 record in finals. Here are further details.

Numbers

97-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Djokovic now owns a 97-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is a seven-time champion here. Overall at Grand Slams, his win-loss tally reads 375-49. In 2024, Djokovic was ousted in the semi-final at Australian Open. He retired ahead of his quarter-final tie at Roland Garros thereafter. He owns a 23-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this year.

Quarters

Djokovic received a walkover in the quarters

Djokovic had reached the semis after Alex de Minaur withdrew from Wimbledon prior to the quarter-final clash due to injury. The ninth-seeded Australian announced he was unable to compete at a press conference. He was unable to recover in time after facing a hip injury in the R16 clash. Djokovic reached his 13th semi-final at Wimbledon, matching Roger Federer's record (13) in Open Era.

Information

6-1 win-loss record over Musetti for Djokovic

Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 6-1 win-loss record over 25th seed Musetti on the ATP Tour. Before this, Djokovic downed the Italian twice this year. Djokovic won the clash at 2024 Roland Garros (R32) and ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo (R16).

Information

Djokovic to face Alcaraz in the final

Djokovic will be facing Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final at 2024 Wimbledon. It's a repeat of the 2023 edition when these two met. Notably, Alcaraz won the 2023 final, sealing a five-set thriller. Djokovic leads Alcaraz 3-2 in their H2H meetings.