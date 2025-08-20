Real Madrid win La Liga 2025-26 season opener: Details here

Trent Alexander-Arnold , the England right-back who recently signed from Liverpool, made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid . The match ended in a narrow victory for Real Madrid against Osasuna. Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Alexander-Arnold had already played five times for his new club at the FIFA Club World Cup before this game. Kylian Mbappe's goal helped Real Madrid claim the season opener.

Debut details Alexander-Arnold receives a warm welcome from the Bernabeu crowd This match was Alexander-Arnold's first appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. He received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was substituted by Dani Carvajal in the 68th minute. The game also marked Alonso's first domestic match in charge of Real Madrid after they finished second last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Match highlights Mbappe's penalty gives Real Madrid victory Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot, after a foul in the box. He sent Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera the wrong way to give Real Madrid a 1-0 victory. Defenders Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao came close to adding more goals but their long-range efforts were saved by Herrera.

Debutants Carreras and Mastantuono make their debuts for Real Madrid The match also saw debuts from Alvaro Carreras, a £43 million signing from Benfica, and Franco Mastantuono, a £38.5 million recruit from River Plate. Both players were part of Alonso's first domestic match in charge of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Osasuna's Abel Bretones was sent off in injury time for catching Goncalo Garcia with a high foot.

Information Here are the match stats Real Madrid had 18 attempts with 5 shots on target. Osasuna had two attempts with zero shots on target. Real had 71% ball possession and with a 91% pass accuracy from 720 passes. Real earned 7 corners to Osasuna's zero.

Do you know? 45 goals in Real Madrid colors for Mbappe In 60 matches for Real Madrid, Mbappe owns 45 goals. He appeared in 59 matches for Real last season, scoring 44 goals. In 35 La Liga games, Mbappe has 32 goals.