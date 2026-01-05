Gas leak, fire at ONGC well trigger panic in Andhra
What's the story
A gas leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) oil well in Irusumanda village, Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, sparked a massive evacuation on Monday. The incident occurred as maintenance work was underway using a workover rig. There were no reports of death or injury, according to preliminary information.
Evacuation measures
Authorities issue evacuation orders, no casualties reported
"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," an official told PTI. In light of the emergency, authorities used loudspeakers to warn residents of three nearby villages against using electrical appliances or lighting stoves. Local officials and panchayat representatives advised immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure.
రాజోలు నియోజకవర్గం, ఇరుసుమండ గ్రామంలో ప్రమాదకరమైన రీతిలో ONGC గ్యాస్ లీక్ …దేవుడా ఎలాంటి ప్రమాదం రానివ్వకుండా చూడు🙏🙏🙏#Razole #ONGC pic.twitter.com/XOUBjWd6LN— Uppalapati Ramvarma (@Ramvarma2025) January 5, 2026
Contractor details
Deep Industries Ltd operates Mori-5 well
The Mori-5 well is operated by Deep Industries Ltd, a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC. The company was awarded a ₹1,402 crore contract for production enhancement operations at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports. It has been operating the well for about a year now, an official said.