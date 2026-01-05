Gas leak, fire at ONGC well trigger panic in Andhra

Evacuation measures

Authorities issue evacuation orders, no casualties reported

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," an official told PTI. In light of the emergency, authorities used loudspeakers to warn residents of three nearby villages against using electrical appliances or lighting stoves. Local officials and panchayat representatives advised immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure.