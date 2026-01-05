Ashes: Ben Stokes's verbal spat with Marnus Labuschagne sparks debate

The ongoing Ashes series saw a controversial on-field incident involving England skipper Ben Stokes and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne on January 5. The altercation, which took place on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, saw Stokes putting his arm around Labuschagne in frustration. The move drew flak from former cricketers in the commentary box and even prompted intervention from the umpires.

Heated exchange Stokes's aggressive tactics and umpire intervention The incident took place after the final ball of the 29th over, bowled by Stokes. Australia were 155/1 by then in response to England's 384. According to Fox Sports, Labuschagne was seen complaining about the bad light. This was when Stokes said a few words to Labuschagne, only to be hit back. Stokes then appeared to tell Labuschagne to "shut the f*** up." The confrontation escalated when Stokes put his arm around Labuschagne, leading to intervention from the umpires.

Mixed reactions Former cricketers react to Stokes's conduct Former players in the commentary box had mixed reactions to Stokes's conduct. Brett Lee questioned the England captain's decision to put his arm around Labuschagne during their heated exchange. He said, "Should you touch another player? The answer is no," but also wondered if it was an attempt to defuse the situation. Australian women's team captain Alyssa Healy thought Stokes's aggression was too late in the series and hinted at a possible trip to the match referee after that moment.

Historical context Adam Gilchrist recalls past Ashes tensions Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist recalled similar incidents during his playing days in the final Tests of the Ashes series. He said, "It just got a bit heated, maybe (because) it's the fifth Test and maybe everyone is getting a bit tired." Gilchrist also questioned the sudden emergence of this confrontation between Stokes and Labuschagne, saying it seemed like something had caught Stokes's attention, which led him to confront Labuschagne again after initially walking away.