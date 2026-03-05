Google's NotebookLM can now turn your research into cinematic videos
What's the story
Google's NotebookLM has received a major upgrade, allowing users to convert their research and notes into fully animated "cinematic" videos. This new feature is an improvement over the video overview capability introduced last year, which only generated narrated slideshows. The enhanced tool uses a combination of Google's AI models like Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Veo 3 to create animations from user notes.
AI integration
Gemini AI model powers cinematic video overviews
The upgraded video overview feature relies heavily on the Gemini AI model. According to Google, this system "determines the best narrative, visual style and format, and even refines its own work to ensure consistency" while creating these cinematic videos. This advanced integration of multiple AI models is what makes the new feature so powerful and versatile.
User restrictions
Availability and usage limits
The new cinematic video overviews feature is only available in English for users over 18 with a Google AI Ultra subscription. Even then, there's a limit of generating a maximum of 20 cinematic video overviews per day.