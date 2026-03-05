AI bubble doesn't concern me, says Microsoft CEO

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has downplayed fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. He was speaking on the OMR podcast during his Munich visit for an AI tour. When asked about OpenAI's recent $110 billion fundraise, he stressed that the real question is whether AI is driving measurable economic output. He said it is an all-up in the economy that benefits from new general purpose technologies lifting all boats when it comes to productivity.

Practical application Real-world impact and economic growth Nadella further explained that the true test of AI's value lies in its real-world impact and contribution to economic growth. He said, "On the demand side, as it gets used it is going to create surplus, and there should be and will be GDP growth." This statement comes in light of OpenAI's recent funding round led by Amazon with NVIDIA and SoftBank participating.

Bubble debate Addressing the AI bubble debate Nadella also addressed the ongoing debate about an AI bubble. He said that at the end of the day, there is only one thing that matters, which isn't about talking endlessly about the technology; it's about seeing that technology in the real world having real impact. He emphasized that a bubble exists only when there are no examples of AI diffusion.

