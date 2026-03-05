AI bubble doesn't concern me, says Microsoft CEO
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has downplayed fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. He was speaking on the OMR podcast during his Munich visit for an AI tour. When asked about OpenAI's recent $110 billion fundraise, he stressed that the real question is whether AI is driving measurable economic output. He said it is an all-up in the economy that benefits from new general purpose technologies lifting all boats when it comes to productivity.
Practical application
Real-world impact and economic growth
Nadella further explained that the true test of AI's value lies in its real-world impact and contribution to economic growth. He said, "On the demand side, as it gets used it is going to create surplus, and there should be and will be GDP growth." This statement comes in light of OpenAI's recent funding round led by Amazon with NVIDIA and SoftBank participating.
Bubble debate
Addressing the AI bubble debate
Nadella also addressed the ongoing debate about an AI bubble. He said that at the end of the day, there is only one thing that matters, which isn't about talking endlessly about the technology; it's about seeing that technology in the real world having real impact. He emphasized that a bubble exists only when there are no examples of AI diffusion.
Partnership assurance
OpenAI reaffirms commitment to Microsoft amid Amazon funding
Despite the massive investment from Amazon, OpenAI has assured that Microsoft will continue to be its long-term partner and key stakeholder. The two companies had earlier issued a joint statement to quell rumors that OpenAI's recent funding round could impact their partnership. They clarified that new partnerships with Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank do not change the structure or terms of their existing alliance as detailed in their October 2025 update.