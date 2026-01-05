Swiggy launches 'EatRight' category to promote healthy eating

Swiggy , one of India's leading food delivery platform, has launched a new category called 'EatRight' to make healthier food choices more accessible. The initiative is now live in over 50 cities across the country. The EatRight category combines Swiggy's existing health-focused offerings such as High Protein, Low Cal, and No Added Sugar into one seamless discovery experience.

Extensive options EatRight offers over 1.8 million dishes The EatRight category features over 1.8 million dishes from more than 200,000 restaurants across India. Users can access this new feature by simply searching for "EatRight" on the Swiggy app. The company hopes to encourage healthier eating habits without forcing users to give up their favorite foods or adopt strict diets.

User-centric strategy Swiggy's approach to healthier eating Swiggy's approach with EatRight is to present it as a food-first, everyday solution for users looking to eat better. The category includes high-protein versions of popular dishes like biryanis, tikkas, rolls and bowls; low-calorie options such as soups, salads, sandwiches and khichdi; and no-added-sugar treats including ice creams and beverages.

Executive insights Swiggy's VP on the launch of EatRight Deepak Maloo, Swiggy's Vice President for Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, said that "EatRight marks an important step in how we're reimagining discovery of better-for-you food on Swiggy." He added that "with EatRight, healthier options blend naturally into regular ordering habits," making mindful eating a sustainable behavior.