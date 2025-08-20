Alexander Isak blasts Newcastle United amidst transfer speculation: Details here

Alexander Isak has hinted at a potential exit from Newcastle United . The striker said his relationship with the club "can't continue" and that "change is in the best interests of everyone." He accused Newcastle of breaking promises over his future, leading to a loss of trust. Isak's statement comes amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool.

Trust issues Isak breaks his silence In an Instagram post, Isak said, "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken." He claimed this silence allowed people to distort the truth about his situation at Newcastle. The striker further emphasized that promises were made and the club has known his position for a long time. He added, "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue."

Transfer talks Liverpool's £110 million bid for Isak rejected by Newcastle Reports from Sky Sports in July had revealed that Isak had told Newcastle he wanted to explore his options this transfer window. Earlier this month, Liverpool made a £110 million plus add-ons bid for the 25-year-old striker but it was rejected by Newcastle. The club values Isak at £150 million and would only consider selling him when they have an adequate replacement signed.

Replacement search Newcastle struggling to find replacement for Isak Newcastle has struggled to find a suitable replacement for Isak this summer. The club has failed in its attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom were seen as potential successors. With less than two weeks left in the transfer window, Newcastle only has one recognized striker on its books - William Osula - after Callum Wilson's departure at the end of June.