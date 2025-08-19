Umran Malik set for return after long injury layoff: Details

After a long injury layoff, fast bowler Umran Malik is gearing up for his return to competitive cricket. The 25-year-old missed the entire 2024-25 domestic season and IPL 2025 due to injuries and illnesses. Now, he is set to make his comeback in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament and the upcoming Ranji Trophy . Malik last played top-flight cricket in IPL 2024 but feels ready to face the challenges of domestic cricket after recovering from hamstring and hip injuries.

Recovery process CoE helped me regain my fitness, says Malik Malik, who shot to fame in IPL 2022 with a record 156.9kph delivery, spent nearly six months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru during his rehabilitation. He worked closely with their team and credits them for helping him regain his fitness. "Nishanta [Bordoloi, strength and conditioning coach] was helping me," he said on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu tournament, as per ESPNcricinfo. "Injury is a part of life for a sportsman. It is bound to happen."

Future plans My aim is to play for India, says Malik Malik sees the upcoming domestic season as a stepping stone toward his return to the Indian national team. "Yeah, I'll be bowling in full rhythm now," he said. "I want to play cricket well. I want to play for India and that's my aim." He has been preparing for this season by bowling in Jammu & Kashmir's training camps and working with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Chennai.