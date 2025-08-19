Don't mind starting from scratch again, says ton-up Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw , the young Indian cricketer, has expressed his determination to start afresh with his new domestic team Maharashtra. He made a promising start by scoring an aggressive century on his debut for the team in the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament. The match was played on a Chennai pitch known for its turn and variable bounce for spinners.

Personal growth Shaw reflects on career ups and downs After the second day's play, Shaw reflected on his career ups and downs. "I don't mind starting from scratch again because I've seen many ups and downs in my life," he said, as per ESPNcricinfo. The cricketer was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy side last year due to fitness issues and lack of discipline. He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Fitness regime Shaw focused on his fitness ahead of the season Ahead of the new domestic season, Shaw focused on his fitness with a trainer and dietitian. He said, "These two-three months [before the season] I had my trainer [working with me]." On his debut for Maharashtra, Shaw scored 111 off 141 balls with 15 fours and a six. The other 10 batters of Maharashtra could only manage 92 runs on a challenging Chennai pitch.

Game plan On his approach to batting Shaw said his approach depended on the scoreboard. He added, "Obviously, we're four wickets down for 17 [after an opening stand of 71]." He was patient enough to take the game away from them. The Chennai pitch was good for spinners with a lot of patches. Shaw said he tried his best to score runs on this challenging surface.