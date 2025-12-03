Priyanka Chopra's struggles in Bollywood made her an 'empathetic' producer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , who turned producer with Purple Pebble Pictures, has revealed that her early experiences in Bollywood influenced her decision to back independent and documentary films. In a recent interview with PTI, she explained that her production choices are driven by empathy and a desire to support new filmmakers. "As a producer, I'm empathetic... My production side kind of comes from what personally moves me," she said.

Industry insights Chopra Jonas's journey from outsider to producer Chopra Jonas, who recently produced the documentary Born Hungry, also shared her thoughts on why she is drawn to non-mainstream films. "I didn't know why I was gravitating toward filmmakers and stories that were maybe marginalized or told that they're not what is expected," she said. "As I'm talking about it, I think it does come from the fact that when I joined the industry, I didn't have it."

Personal journey Chopra Jonas's early struggles in Bollywood Chopra Jonas, whose parents were doctors with no ties to the entertainment industry, admitted she felt "really lost" when she first entered Bollywood. "I was trying to navigate this crazy movie industry by myself with my parents, who were doctors and who also had no idea about the business," she recalled. Despite these challenges, she quickly rose to fame with movies like Andaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, and Fashion.