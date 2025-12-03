Sunny, Bobby immerse Dharmendra's ashes in Haridwar; emotional clips surface

Privacy maintained

Deol family observed strict privacy during the ritual

The immersion of Dharmendra's ashes was conducted at a VIP ghat in Haridwar with utmost privacy. The family members were seen dressed in white robes and were visibly emotional during the ceremony. After the rites, they immediately left for Jolly Grant Airport. Videos from the ritual have surfaced online, showing a few people present at the ghat as everyone had been instructed not to disclose any details about it.