Sunny, Bobby immerse Dharmendra's ashes in Haridwar; emotional clips surface
What's the story
The ashes of legendary actor Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganges River on Wednesday morning at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar. The emotional ritual was attended by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with Sunny's son Karan Deol. The family had arrived in Haridwar on Tuesday for the ceremony and were seen visibly emotional as they performed the rites.
Privacy maintained
Deol family observed strict privacy during the ritual
The immersion of Dharmendra's ashes was conducted at a VIP ghat in Haridwar with utmost privacy. The family members were seen dressed in white robes and were visibly emotional during the ceremony. After the rites, they immediately left for Jolly Grant Airport. Videos from the ritual have surfaced online, showing a few people present at the ghat as everyone had been instructed not to disclose any details about it.
Actor's demise
Dharmendra's passing and subsequent prayer meet
Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed in Mumbai on the same day, attended by family members and colleagues from the film industry. Two prayer meets were held in his memory, one hosted by the Deol family and another organized by his second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.