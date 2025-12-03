Next Article
Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' now streaming on Netflix
Entertainment
Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino's legendary 1994 film, just landed on Netflix US.
Known for its wild storytelling and unforgettable cast, the movie shook up crime cinema and picked up big awards at Cannes (Palme d'Or) and the Oscars (Best Screenplay).
Why it still matters
Made for just $8 million but earning $213 million worldwide, Pulp Fiction became a pop culture icon with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.
The film follows John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson through twisty LA stories, with Bruce Willis as a tough boxer.
Plenty of movies tried to copy its style in the '90s, but none matched its impact or cool factor.