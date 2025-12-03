Commandos, snipers, AI-monitoring: All about Putin's security for India visit 

A five-layer security ring has been established for Russian President Vladimir Putin 's upcoming visit to India, NDTV reported. Putin is visiting India to attend the India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Reportedly, over four dozen highly trained personnel from Russia's Presidential Security Service and India's National Security Guard (NSG) are part of this elaborate security arrangement. Over 50 members of the Russian advance security and protocol team have arrived in Delhi to check security arrangements.

Security measures Advanced tech and personnel for Putin's security The five-layer security ring includes snipers, drones, jammers, and AI monitoring. Specialized drones will keep a constant watch on Putin's cavalcade through a control room. Facial recognition cameras are also part of the high-tech deployment to ensure top-notch security during his stay in India. The outer layers of security will be managed by NSG and Delhi Police officers, while the inner layers will be handled by Russian Presidential Security personnel.

Hotel Where is Putin staying Security forces are working round the clock to protect the visiting dignitary and his delegation, virtually turning the capital into a fortress. Access to several high-security areas has been limited, and barricades have been placed at strategic junctions. Regular patrols and vehicle inspections are also being carried out by security personnel, especially in the vicinity of the hotels where the Russian delegation is staying and the locations of official events. According to reports, Putin will remain at the ITC Maurya.

Security vehicle Aurus Senat: Putin's heavily armored luxury limousine A key highlight of Putin's security detail is the Aurus Senat, a heavily armored luxury limousine. The Senat is being flown in from Moscow for his trip to India. Often called a "fortress-on-wheels," the full-size luxury limousine was developed by Russian automaker Aurus Motors and is part of the "Kortezh" project. This Russian program builds domestic luxury and armored vehicles for government use.