Tezpur University protests bring campus to a standstill as VC stays away
Tezpur University in Assam is basically on pause right now, after major student protests over alleged corruption and financial mismanagement shut down classes and admin work.
Things kicked off in September when students reacted to what they deemed the administration's insensitivity toward cultural icon Zubeen Garg during a period of statewide mourning.
Since then, tensions have soared, with students protesting the absence and alleged mismanagement of Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh—who hasn't shown up since late September.
Campus life halted, political voices join in
The protests hit a peak on November 29, with round-the-clock demonstrations blocking campus entry and stopping all academic activities.
Teachers' and staff associations are backing the students too.
With the VC missing for over two months, even the university's top council can't function.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called out Singh's "unacceptable" absence and asked the Prime Minister for a high-level probe into what's going on.