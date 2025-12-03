Tezpur University protests bring campus to a standstill as VC stays away India Dec 03, 2025

Tezpur University in Assam is basically on pause right now, after major student protests over alleged corruption and financial mismanagement shut down classes and admin work.

Things kicked off in September when students reacted to what they deemed the administration's insensitivity toward cultural icon Zubeen Garg during a period of statewide mourning.

Since then, tensions have soared, with students protesting the absence and alleged mismanagement of Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh—who hasn't shown up since late September.