Allu Arjun tapped for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tollywood debut?

Allu Arjun to headline Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Irumbu Kai Maayavi'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:41 pm Dec 03, 202504:41 pm

What's the story

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work on Coolie, is reportedly planning his debut in Tollywood. The director has approached Telugu superstar Allu Arjun to lead his upcoming film Irumbu Kai Maayavi. The movie was earlier supposed to star Suriya and was later recast with Aamir Khan, which also didn't lead anywhere. Reports suggest Arjun has given his nod, but a final decision is pending.