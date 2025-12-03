Allu Arjun to headline Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Irumbu Kai Maayavi'?
What's the story
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work on Coolie, is reportedly planning his debut in Tollywood. The director has approached Telugu superstar Allu Arjun to lead his upcoming film Irumbu Kai Maayavi. The movie was earlier supposed to star Suriya and was later recast with Aamir Khan, which also didn't lead anywhere. Reports suggest Arjun has given his nod, but a final decision is pending.
Decision delay
Arjun's final decision pending due to ongoing project
While the narration of Irumbu Kai Maayavi has reportedly impressed Arjun, he hasn't made a final decision yet. The actor is currently busy with Atlee's untitled venture, which is said to have him playing four different roles in one family. Official plot details about this project are still under wraps.
Director's preparation
Meanwhile, Kanagaraj is preparing for his acting debut in a film directed by Arun Matheswaran. He has also begun pre-production for his next project L7. The director's transition from directing to acting marks an interesting shift in his career and adds another layer of anticipation to his upcoming projects.