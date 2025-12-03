'Saali Mohabbat': Divyenndu reveals what drew him to Ratan

Divyenndu Sharma, aka Divyenndu , is all set to play a complex character in the upcoming film Saali Mohabbat. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he opened up about his role as Ratan, a police officer caught in a web of ambition and moral conflict. The actor said that he found the emotional realism of Ratan fascinating. Saali Mohabbat will release on Zee5 on December 12.

Role details Sharma's character is an ambitious police officer Sharma described his character as "someone who really wants to grow in life." "He has high expectations for himself, for his life, and for how he wants to live. His mother also really wants him to succeed." "But you'll see that side of him only as the story unfolds with its twists and turns."

Character exploration Sharma found Ratan's emotional realism intriguing Sharma said, "What I found interesting about this guy is that he's very human." "We all know that feeling, when you believe you can do much more but people don't recognize your potential." "That's how I understood Ratan. He's a go-getter. That's the best way to sum him up."

Character depth Sharma's character navigates internal conflict and moral ambiguity Sharma further elaborated on Ratan's internal conflict, saying, "Relating to a character like Ratan wasn't easy, but he's a very human guy who wants to get things done without harming anyone." "Playing Ratan was a tightrope walk because he becomes a gray character, but he's also searching for the truth. His sense of duty is very strong."