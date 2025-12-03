'BB 19': Malti Chahar evicted; final 5 contestants revealed

Chahar's eviction has now revealed the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 19. The remaining contestants are Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik. The competition for the trophy is now at its peak with the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, December 7.

Ticket to finale

Recent eviction and ticket to finale

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur were eliminated from the house. However, it should be noted that Kaur was evicted because she hit Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Meanwhile, Khanna had already secured his place in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale task. Watch the latest episodes of the show on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm.