Delhi ramps up security for Putin's visit

Why should you care?

This isn't just any trip—it's Putin's first India visit in four years and marks the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The focus? Boosting trade (aiming for $100 billion by 2030), expanding defense and energy partnerships, collaborating on health and skilled jobs, and strengthening ties during the 25th year of the India-Russia strategic partnership.

With Russia's Defense Minister and business leaders also in town—and security extra tight after recent threats—the stakes are high for both countries to keep things running smoothly.