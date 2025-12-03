Delhi ramps up security for Putin's visit
Delhi is on high alert as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a two-day visit from December 4-5.
Security is tight—think barricades, traffic checks, and constant monitoring—with Delhi Police, SPG, central agencies, and over 50 Russian security staff all involved.
Drones, anti-drone tech, facial recognition cameras, and specialized teams like SWAT are keeping watch around the clock.
Why should you care?
This isn't just any trip—it's Putin's first India visit in four years and marks the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
The focus? Boosting trade (aiming for $100 billion by 2030), expanding defense and energy partnerships, collaborating on health and skilled jobs, and strengthening ties during the 25th year of the India-Russia strategic partnership.
With Russia's Defense Minister and business leaders also in town—and security extra tight after recent threats—the stakes are high for both countries to keep things running smoothly.