Delhi airport warns of flight disruptions after another tech snag

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has issued a notice to passengers of domestic local flights, warning them of possible delays and last-minute schedule changes. The airport authorities said they are working with all stakeholders to resolve the operational issues. Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on their flight schedules.

Previous disruption Air India experiences system failure, resolves issue The alert comes after a major disruption at Air India on Tuesday. The airline had asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport due to a third-party system failure affecting check-in counters at several airports. The glitch caused delays across multiple carriers. By late Tuesday, Air India announced that the issue had been resolved and all flights were operating as scheduled.

Past incident Previous technical glitch at Delhi airport This is the second major technical glitch at Delhi airport in recent weeks. Last month, over 400 domestic and international flights were delayed due to a failure in the Automatic Message Switching System. This system is responsible for handling critical data for air traffic operations. The breakdown forced air traffic controllers to manually prepare flight plans, which slowed down the entire network.