Delhi airport warns of flight disruptions after another tech snag
What's the story
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has issued a notice to passengers of domestic local flights, warning them of possible delays and last-minute schedule changes. The airport authorities said they are working with all stakeholders to resolve the operational issues. Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on their flight schedules.
Previous disruption
Air India experiences system failure, resolves issue
The alert comes after a major disruption at Air India on Tuesday. The airline had asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport due to a third-party system failure affecting check-in counters at several airports. The glitch caused delays across multiple carriers. By late Tuesday, Air India announced that the issue had been resolved and all flights were operating as scheduled.
Past incident
Previous technical glitch at Delhi airport
This is the second major technical glitch at Delhi airport in recent weeks. Last month, over 400 domestic and international flights were delayed due to a failure in the Automatic Message Switching System. This system is responsible for handling critical data for air traffic operations. The breakdown forced air traffic controllers to manually prepare flight plans, which slowed down the entire network.
Official response
Emergency meeting held to address airport disruption
The disruption last month affected major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, leading to long queues across terminals. In response to the situation, officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airports Authority of India held an emergency review meeting. They issued necessary directions to mitigate the impact of the technical glitch on flight operations.