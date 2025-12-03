Next Article
BMC launches MANAS, Mumbai's smart air quality tracker
India
Mumbai just got a tech upgrade for cleaner air!
The BMC has rolled out MANAS, an AI-powered air quality monitoring system built with IIT-Kanpur.
Using 75 affordable sensors scattered across the city, MANAS gives neighborhood-level AQI updates—so you'll know exactly how the air is around places like Carter Road or Pali Hill.
How it works and what's next
Unlike older systems that show data for large areas or subdivisions, MANAS pinpoints pollution hotspots and helps the BMC plan smarter fixes.
The platform is expected to use AI to spot trends and may predict bad-air days before they hit.
After a few months of testing for accuracy, a public portal is expected to launch by late 2026—making Mumbai's air quality info way more accessible for everyone.