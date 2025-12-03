Nursery admissions open in Delhi for 2026-27—Here's the quick lowdown

Nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions for private schools in Delhi kick off tomorrow and run until December 27. If you or your family are looking to enroll a little one, now's the time to get those forms ready.

Who can apply and what's new this year? Kids need to be at least 3 but under 4 years old for Nursery, 4+ but under 5 for KG, and 5+ but under 6 for Class 1 (as of March 31, 2026).

If your child is already in Nursery or KG at the same school, they'll move up automatically—no need to reapply.

Key dates and what you'll need Schools shared their admission rules by November 28.

Schools must upload applicant details by January 9; points (mainly based on how close you live to the school) will be given by January 16.

The first list of selected kids comes out January 23; if you have questions, there's a window till February 3.

Round two results drop February 9, with everything wrapping up March 19.