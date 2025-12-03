How Delhi plans to tackle air pollution by NCR industries

Delhi 's air quality has once again slipped into the "very poor" category, with an AQI of 335. In response, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has announced mandatory installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) by December 31. The move is aimed at curbing pollution levels in the national capital.

Emission regulations New rules mandate emission monitoring systems The new rules make it mandatory for all NCR industries to install OCEMS by December 31, failing which they could face penalties including closure. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also asked 17 categories of highly polluting industries to connect their emissions data to the Real Time Data Management System (RTDMS). This connectivity is free of charge but is crucial for capturing accurate emission data.

Persistent pollution Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite brief respite Despite a brief improvement in air quality over the weekend, Delhi's AQI has again plunged into the "very poor" category. A thick layer of smog blanketed the city this morning, with areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path recording an AQI of 356. Other key stations like Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377) also recorded "very poor" air quality.