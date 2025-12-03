How Delhi plans to tackle air pollution by NCR industries
What's the story
Delhi's air quality has once again slipped into the "very poor" category, with an AQI of 335. In response, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has announced mandatory installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) by December 31. The move is aimed at curbing pollution levels in the national capital.
Emission regulations
New rules mandate emission monitoring systems
The new rules make it mandatory for all NCR industries to install OCEMS by December 31, failing which they could face penalties including closure. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also asked 17 categories of highly polluting industries to connect their emissions data to the Real Time Data Management System (RTDMS). This connectivity is free of charge but is crucial for capturing accurate emission data.
Persistent pollution
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite brief respite
Despite a brief improvement in air quality over the weekend, Delhi's AQI has again plunged into the "very poor" category. A thick layer of smog blanketed the city this morning, with areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path recording an AQI of 356. Other key stations like Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377) also recorded "very poor" air quality.
Pollution control
NCR states and municipal corporations to develop action plans
In addition to the emission monitoring systems, all NCR states and municipal corporations have been directed to prepare annual action plans for 2026. These plans will focus on stringent measures to control air pollution in the region. The CPCB categorizes AQI levels from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-500), with Delhi currently falling in the "very poor" category (301-400).