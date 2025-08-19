How many Big Titles does Carlos Alcaraz own? Decoding stats

Carlos Alcaraz lifted the 2025 Cincinnati Open after Jannik Sinner was forced to retire after just 23 minutes into their championship-match clash. Defending champion Sinner called for the doctor after surrendering a 0-5 lead in the opening set. He was unable to continue thereafter. Alcaraz won his sixth title of the season and a 22nd tour-level trophy. Here are further details.

Big Titles 13 Big Titles for Alcaraz Alcaraz has raced to 13 Big Titles wins. The Big Titles are a combination of Grand Slam championships, trophies at the ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Notably, the Spaniard has won eight ATP Masters 1000 trophies, more than any active player besides Novak Djokovic (40). Apart from eight ATP Masters 1000 trophies, he has won 5 Grand Slams.

Record Four Big Titles in 2025 Interestingly, Alcaraz is 8-1 in Masters 1000 finals. The only time he suffered a defeat was during the 2023 Cincinnati final against Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard maestro is also on a 17-match winning streak at Masters 1000 events. The 22-year-old owns an ATP Tour-leading six titles this season, including four Big Titles.