Mehidy Hasan's wife is unwell (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to miss Netherlands T20I series: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 08:29 pm Aug 19, 202508:29 pm

What's the story

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Netherlands. The decision comes as he wants to be with his wife, who is unwell. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed to Cricbuzz, this on Tuesday, saying that "Mehidy took leave from August 20 to September 4 to be with his wife as she is not keeping well."