Mehidy Hasan Miraz to miss Netherlands T20I series: Here's why
What's the story
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Netherlands. The decision comes as he wants to be with his wife, who is unwell. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed to Cricbuzz, this on Tuesday, saying that "Mehidy took leave from August 20 to September 4 to be with his wife as she is not keeping well."
Training disruption
Mehidy will not attend skill camp in Sylhet
Due to his wife's illness, Mehidy Hasan will not be attending the skill camp in Sylhet ahead of the series against Netherlands. The all-rounder had been training with the Bangladesh squad in Dhaka for both this series and the Asia Cup, which is set to take place in UAE from September 9.
Pre-series training
Bangladesh squad moves to Sylhet for preparation camp
On Tuesday evening, the Bangladesh squad moved to Sylhet for their preparation camp. This comes ahead of their three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, which will be played entirely at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3. The Netherlands team is expected to arrive on August 26 and will have three days of training before the series begins.