US Open: Jannik Sinner pulls out of mixed doubles event

World No. 1 in men's singles, Jannik Sinner , has pulled out of the US Open mixed doubles event. The decision comes after his early retirement from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness. Sinner was set to team up with Katerina Siniakova, a top-ranked doubles player and an 11-time Grand Slam champion. Here are further details.

Partnership pause Siniakova yet to find new partner Siniakova, who won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is yet to find a new partner after Sinner's withdrawal, as per reports. The official draw and order of play were updated Tuesday morning but their spot was marked as "Qualifier/Qualifier." This comes just hours before the start of the event.

Initial pairing Emma Navarro's withdrawal led to Sinner-Siniakova pairing Sinner was originally paired with Emma Navarro for the mixed doubles event. However, she had to withdraw from the competition to play at Monterrey Open and regain her form ahead of the US Open. This led to Sinner's partnership with Siniakova before it could even begin.

Event specifics Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper among other teams in mixed doubles The US Open mixed doubles event is a new addition to the tournament. It will be played over two days with short sets and features a number of singles stars. The teams for the event were announced before Sinner and Siniakova's replacement was confirmed. Among them are Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper, Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune, Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev and Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev.