Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month (September)

Erling Haaland , the Manchester City striker, has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month for September 2025. This is his fourth career win of this prestigious honor. The Norwegian international had an outstanding month, scoring five goals and providing one assist in just three appearances for his club.

Team contribution September was an important month for us: Haaland Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Haaland said, "September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten, and got important wins for our fans." He added that he was happy to contribute with goals and performances. The striker also emphasized the need to keep working hard every day due to a tough schedule after the international break.

Scoring spree Five goals in September Haaland began September with a brilliant brace against Manchester United, taking his tally to seven goals in Manchester derbies—one short of the record jointly held by Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney. The following week, he netted the opener in a 1-1 draw at title rivals Arsenal. He ended the month with another double against Burnley, taking his Premier League tally to eight goals for the season.