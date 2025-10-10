Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month (September)
What's the story
Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month for September 2025. This is his fourth career win of this prestigious honor. The Norwegian international had an outstanding month, scoring five goals and providing one assist in just three appearances for his club.
Team contribution
September was an important month for us: Haaland
Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Haaland said, "September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten, and got important wins for our fans." He added that he was happy to contribute with goals and performances. The striker also emphasized the need to keep working hard every day due to a tough schedule after the international break.
Scoring spree
Five goals in September
Haaland began September with a brilliant brace against Manchester United, taking his tally to seven goals in Manchester derbies—one short of the record jointly held by Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney. The following week, he netted the opener in a 1-1 draw at title rivals Arsenal. He ended the month with another double against Burnley, taking his Premier League tally to eight goals for the season.
Past accolades
Third Player of the Month award
This is Haaland's first Premier League Player of the Month award since August 2024. He had previously won this honor in August 2022 and April 2023. The latest win came after he topped an eight-man shortlist, with public votes on the EA SPORTS website combined with those of a panel of football experts.