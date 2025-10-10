Jaiswal's record-breaking 173* headlines Day 1 of IND-WI Delhi Test

The Yashasvi Jaiswal show was on display on Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium . The star batter was unfazed throughout the day as he returned unbeaten on 173*. Sai Sudharsan also played a fine 87-run knock but missed out on the landmark. Their brilliance meant India were well placed at 318/2 at stumps.

Summary Jaiswal torments the WI bowlers Batting first, India were off to a fine start with openers KL Rahul (38) and Jaiswal adding 58 runs. Sudharsan arrived at number three to join Jaiswal, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The duo scripted a 193-run stand to power India past 250. Skipper Shubman Gill (20*) came to bat after Sudharsan's departure. He and Jaiswal saw off the day.

Jaiswal Jaiswal smokes a fine 173* Jaiswal returned unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls (22 fours). This was his 7th century in Test cricket. Playing his 26th Test, has raced past 2,400 runs at an average of 50-plus (50s: 12). As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his third 50-plus score across four Tests (5 innings) versus WI. He had played a 171-run knock versus WI on his Test debut in 2023.

Feats Jaiswal registers these records As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal now has the joint-fourth-most Test tons before turning 24 (7). He is only behind Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9). Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson also had seven centuries each. No other opener has scored even five Test tons since Jaiswal's Test debut in July 2023.

Information Jaiswal equals this elite Test record of Graeme Smith Jaiswal has matched Graeme Smith's record for most centuries (7) by an opening batter at age 23. No other opening batter has even six 100-plus scores in this regard.

Feats More records for Jaiswal This was Jaiswal's fifth 150-plus score in Tests (200s: 2). Only Bradman has had more such scores before turning 23 (8). This was the second instance of Jaiswal scoring 150+ runs on the opening day of a Test in India. Virat Kohli is the only other batter to reach this milestone more than once (2) on Day 1 of a Test on Indian soil.

Sudharsan Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton Meanwhile, Sudharsan faced 165 balls during his 87-run stay, hammering 12 fours. He has now raced to 234 runs across five Tests (8 innings) at an average of 29.25, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his ninth fifty. He also owns eight tons. The Tamil Nadu batter has now boasts 2,439 runs across 36 games at an average of 38-plus.