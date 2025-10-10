Sabalenka extends winning streak at Wuhan Open to 20 matches

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has extended her winning streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches. The Belarusian defeated eighth seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarter-finals on Friday. The victory puts Sabalenka into the semi-finals of the tournament where she will take on American Jessica Pegula.

Match analysis Pegula beats Siniakova; Gauff advances The 27-year-old Belarusian, a three-time defending champion in Wuhan, will take on Pegula in the semi-finals on Saturday. Pegula reached this stage after defeating Czech Katerina Siniakova in a hard-fought three-set match (2-6, 6-0, 6-3). Meanwhile, world number three Coco Gauff also advanced to the semi-finals by comfortably beating Laura Siegemund (6-3, 6-0).

Record achievement Sabalenka makes this record With her win over Rybakina, Sabalenka became the fourth woman to win her first 20 main draw matches at a single WTA event since 1990. The other three were Monica Seles at Australian Open (33-0), Steffi Graf in Leipzig (25-0), and Caroline Wozniacki in New Haven (20-0). Speaking about her winning streak, Sabalenka said she feels a "really great connection" with the fans in China.

Player performance Pegula's win boosts WTA Finals chances; Gauff continues her run Pegula, the sixth seed, came from a set down to beat Siniakova and secure her spot in the semi-finals. The win was her 50th of the season, boosting her chances of qualifying for next month's WTA Finals. Meanwhile, third-seeded Gauff has been on a roll in Wuhan so far, winning all three rounds without dropping more than nine games. She will face either second seed Iga Swiatek or seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals.