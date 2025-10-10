Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview and stats

Afghanistan are on the verge of winning their third consecutive ODI series against Bangladesh . The two teams have been frequent bilateral rivals, with Afghanistan winning the last two series in 2023 and 2024. Their recent five-wicket victory was a much-needed boost after losing five international matches in a row. Azmatullah Omarzai starred with both bat and ball, taking three wickets and scoring an important 40 runs in the chase.

Star player Rashid Khan crosses 200 ODI wickets; Omarzai shines Rashid Khan also shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 38 runs and crossing the 200-wicket mark in ODIs. His performance was instrumental in Afghanistan's victory. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a mature knock under pressure, curbing his natural flair for the sake of team stability. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote was another unsung hero, conceding just 31 runs in his full quota while taking Saif Hassan's wicket.

Team woes Bangladesh have been struggling to find consistent performers in ODIs On the other hand, Bangladesh have been struggling to find consistent performers in ODIs. They have won only two matches in the last 12 months and their recent performance against Afghanistan further highlighted their struggles. Despite a good start, soft dismissals cost them dearly. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan were all dismissed LBW by Rashid Khan's accurate bowling.

Key player Rahmat Shah has been a silent contributor in Afghanistan's success Rahmat Shah has been a silent contributor in Afghanistan's success, leading the middle-order from where he has scripted many match-winning efforts. His invaluable half-century against Bangladesh laid the foundation for Omarzai to thrive later on. Rahmat is the accumulator, and without him in the background, other star players wouldn't be able to grab the limelight.

Player spotlight Najmul Hossain Shanto hasn't been able to deliver much lately Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has previously captained Bangladesh, has taken a step back to work on his batting. However, he hasn't been able to deliver much in terms of runs lately. He managed just 37 runs in Bangladesh's last ODI series against Sri Lanka and came into this Afghanistan series with just one 50 in four matches for Rajshahi in the domestic T20 tournament.

Team strategy Possible changes for the 2nd ODI? Bangladesh have won just two ODIs in the last 12 months. They could bring in Rishad Hossain to bolster their spin attack for the second ODI against Afghanistan. Abu Dhabi will continue to dish out slow pitches, so it is up to the batters to find ways to increase their scoring rates.

Information Here is the H2H record The two teams have met 20 times. Bangladesh have won 11 matches compared to nine of the Afghanistan cricket team.