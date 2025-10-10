Yashasvi Jaiswal equals this elite Test record of Graeme Smith

Indian's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has equaled a unique world record held by former South African captain Graeme Smith . The left-handed opener achieved the feat om Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi on Friday. He scored his seventh Test century, matching Smith's record for most centuries (7) by an opening batter at age 23. Here are further details.

Career progression Jaiswal's journey in Test cricket Jaiswal's international cricket journey has been a tale of gradual growth and remarkable consistency. The Mumbai-born cricketer made his Test debut against the West Indies. Since then, he has scored over 2,300 runs at an average of nearly 50 in the longest format of the game. His first Test century came on debut with a score of 171 against the West Indies.

Record comparison Most Test centuries as an opener at age 23 At age 23, Jaiswal has scored seven centuries in just 48 innings. He has also tallied a couple of double-hundreds. He now shares the record with Smith, who had also scored seven centuries but in 50 innings as a 23-year-old. In the overall list, Don Bradman (12) and Sachin Tendulkar (11) are the only ones to have scored more than Jaiswal before turning 24.