Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his second Test hundred vs WI: Stats 

Dashing Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up his seventh century in Test cricket . The 23-year-old played a solid knock on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The southpaw batted with great intent and reached the landmark in the second session. This was his second Test ton versus WI.

Knock A solid knock from Jaiswal Jaiswal, who scored 36 in the series opener, did not fail to convert his start this time around. He played the second fiddle in the 58-run opening stand with KL Rahul (38). The former, who upped the ante after getting settled, further stitched a century partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.

Career An average of 50-plus in Tests This was his 7th century in Test cricket. Playing his 26th Test, has raced past 2,300 runs at an average of 50-plus. He also owns 12 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his third 50-plus score across four Tests (5 innings) versus WI. This was his second ton against them. Overall, Jaiswal has raced past 400 runs versus WI at 90-plus.