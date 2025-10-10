IPL 2026: Franchises likely to finalize retentions by November 15 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 player auction is likely to take place between December 13 and December 15, as per Cricbuzz. The date is not yet confirmed, as the IPL Governing Council has not finalized the schedule. However, franchise officials who have spoken with BCCI authorities have indicated these dates are being considered for the event. Here are further details.

Venue speculation Mini-auction to be held in India Unlike the last two editions of the IPL, which were held in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024), there are no plans to take this year's auction overseas. Franchise sources have hinted that the BCCI may opt to conduct the mini-auction in India itself. However, this decision is yet to be finalized by the governing body.

Deadline details Retention deadline set for November 15 The retention deadline for the IPL 2026 auction has been set for November 15. By this date, franchises will have to submit the names of players they plan to release ahead of the auction. While there are no indications of a major overhaul in teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals could be exceptions after their poor performance last season.

Release list Major player exits expected from CSK, KKR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly considering releasing players like Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. The five-time champions have already added ₹9.75 crore to their auction purse after R Ashwin's retirement from IPL. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders could also part ways with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed for ₹23.75 crore in last year's mega auction but failed to deliver expected results in the IPL 2025 season.