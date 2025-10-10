Sai Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton 

Batting first, India were well placed at 58/1 when Sudharsan arrived to join Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. It was one-way traffic thereafter, as the duo scripted a 193-run stand to torment the visitors. While Jaiswal went on to score a hundred, Sudharsan fell short of the landmark. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him lbw.

Career

Here are his stats

Sudharsan faced 165 balls during his 87-run stay, hammering 12 fours. He has now raced to 234 runs across five Tests (8 innings) at an average of 29.25, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his ninth fifty. He also owns eight tons. The Tamil Nadu batter has now boasts 2,439 runs across 36 games at an average of 38-plus.