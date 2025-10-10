LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Sai Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton 
Summarize
Sai Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton 
This was his ninth FC fifty (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sai Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 10, 2025
03:28 pm
What's the story

India's rising batting sensation Sai Sudharsan missed out on his maiden hundred in international cricket. The left-handed batter played a fine 87-run knock on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sudharsan looked unfazed during his stay before he was dismissed in the final session. Meanwhile, this was his second Test half-century.

Knock 

Fine hand from Sudarshan 

Batting first, India were well placed at 58/1 when Sudharsan arrived to join Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. It was one-way traffic thereafter, as the duo scripted a 193-run stand to torment the visitors. While Jaiswal went on to score a hundred, Sudharsan fell short of the landmark. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him lbw.

Career 

Here are his stats 

Sudharsan faced 165 balls during his 87-run stay, hammering 12 fours. He has now raced to 234 runs across five Tests (8 innings) at an average of 29.25, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his ninth fifty. He also owns eight tons. The Tamil Nadu batter has now boasts 2,439 runs across 36 games at an average of 38-plus.