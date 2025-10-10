Sai Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton
What's the story
India's rising batting sensation Sai Sudharsan missed out on his maiden hundred in international cricket. The left-handed batter played a fine 87-run knock on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sudharsan looked unfazed during his stay before he was dismissed in the final session. Meanwhile, this was his second Test half-century.
Knock
Fine hand from Sudarshan
Batting first, India were well placed at 58/1 when Sudharsan arrived to join Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. It was one-way traffic thereafter, as the duo scripted a 193-run stand to torment the visitors. While Jaiswal went on to score a hundred, Sudharsan fell short of the landmark. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him lbw.
Career
Here are his stats
Sudharsan faced 165 balls during his 87-run stay, hammering 12 fours. He has now raced to 234 runs across five Tests (8 innings) at an average of 29.25, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his ninth fifty. He also owns eight tons. The Tamil Nadu batter has now boasts 2,439 runs across 36 games at an average of 38-plus.