Fastest batters to complete 1,000 WODI runs (by balls)

Dashing wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has become the fastest Indian to complete 1,000 runs in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) in terms of balls faced. She achieved this milestone with a fiery 94-run knock in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Despite her valiant efforts, India lost the contest. Here we decode the fastest batters to accomplish 1,000 WODI runs in terms of balls faced.

#3 1,010 deliveries - Richa Ghosh As per Cricbuzz, Richa overall became the third-fastest to the landmark, having faced 1,010 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a superb 94 from 77 balls in the aforementioned clash, helping India recover from a precarious position after losing six wickets for just 102 runs. This was her 7th fifty in WODIs. She now owns 1,041 runs from 46 matches at 29.74. Her strike rate is a stunning 101.16.

#2 943 deliveries - Nat Sciver-Brunt At number two, we have current England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who took just 943 balls to complete 1,000 WODI runs. Having played 123 games in the format, she now has 4,124 runs at an average of 46.33. This includes nine tons besides 25 fifties. Sciver-Brunt's strike rate of 95.17 is the best for England among batters with 1,000 WODI runs.