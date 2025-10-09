Richa Ghosh slams 94 versus SA-W, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Indian women's cricket team batter, Richa Ghosh , has surpassed 1,000 runs in ODIs. The wicketkeeper attained the milestone with her 53rd run against South Africa in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup contest. Richa came to bat when IND-W were 92/4. The hosts got into further trouble at 102/6. However, Richa formed two key partnerships and helped India get to 251. Here's more.

Record 3rd-fastest to 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs (by balls) As per Cricbuzz, Richa has overall become the 3rd-fastest to 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs (by balls). Fewest balls taken for 1,000 runs in WODIs: 917 - Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W) 943 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 1,010 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) 1,011 - Meg Lanning (AUS-W) 1,022 - Alyssa Healy (AUS-W)

Stats 7th fifty for Richa in WODIs Richa slammed a superb 94 from 77 balls, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes. Playing her 46th match in WODIs, Richa has surpassed 1,000 runs from 44 innings. Richa is the 12th Indian batter to hammer 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs. Notably, this was her 7th fifty in WODIs. She now owns 1,041 runs from 46 matches at 29.74.

Knock A majestic knock from Richa's blade At 102/6, India were in deep trouble and ran the risk of being bowled out cheaply. However, credit to Richa for battling it out. She formed a 51-run stand alongside Amanjot Kaur for the 7th wicket. Thereafter, a heroic 88-run stand was stitched between Richa and Sneh Rana. Richa upped the tempo in the death overs and got India to a competitive total.

Information Richa dropped twice late on Interestingly, SA-W dropped Richa twice late on. In the 48th over, Nadine de Klerk dropped her. In the 49th over, she was put down by Anneke Bosch. Notably, these dropped catches allowed Richa to get some extra runs as India got past 250.