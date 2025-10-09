Women's ODI World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues records second duck
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues recorded her second duck in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on October 9. Rodrigues, who fell for a golden duck in the opener against Sri Lanka, was dismissed without scoring versus South Africa in Vizag. She was India's fourth wicket to fall after South Africa opted to field. Her dismissal left India reeling at 92/4.
India falter despite positive start
India were off to a decent start, with openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana adding 55 runs. Although Mandhana departed after a patchy knock, Harleen Deol and Rawal seemed to be taking India toward 100. However, the duo departed before the 20-over mark. Within six balls, Chloe Tryon trapped Rodrigues in front, as the Indian batter was dismissed for a four-ball duck.
Second duck for Rodrigues
As mentioned, Rodrigues recorded her second duck of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup. After registering a golden duck against Sri Lanka in the opener, Rodrigues scored a crucial 32 against Pakistan in Colombo.
A look at her career
Rodrigues, who made her WODI debut in 2018, is one of the most talented Indian batters. Her sweep shots are a delight to watch. In 54 matches (52 innings), he has raced to 1,489 runs at an average of 31.02. The tally includes 2 tons and 7 half-centuries. She has a strike rate of 87.58 in the format.