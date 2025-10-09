Women's ODI World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues records second duck

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues recorded her second duck in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on October 9. Rodrigues, who fell for a golden duck in the opener against Sri Lanka, was dismissed without scoring versus South Africa in Vizag. She was India's fourth wicket to fall after South Africa opted to field. Her dismissal left India reeling at 92/4.

Start India falter despite positive start India were off to a decent start, with openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana adding 55 runs. Although Mandhana departed after a patchy knock, Harleen Deol and Rawal seemed to be taking India toward 100. However, the duo departed before the 20-over mark. Within six balls, Chloe Tryon trapped Rodrigues in front, as the Indian batter was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

Information Second duck for Rodrigues As mentioned, Rodrigues recorded her second duck of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup. After registering a golden duck against Sri Lanka in the opener, Rodrigues scored a crucial 32 against Pakistan in Colombo.