Smriti Mandhana breaks Belinda Clark's long-standing WODI record: Key numbers

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has etched her name in history by slamming the most runs in a calendar year in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs). The left-handed batter achieved this feat during India's 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against South Africa on Thursday. She needed just 12 runs to break former Australian captain Belinda Clark 's record of 970 runs set back in 1997. However, Mandhana was dismissed for a 32-ball 23.

Record-breaking moment Mandhana breaks a 28-year record Mandhana surpassed Clark's long-standing record with a six in the eighth over of India's innings. This took her run tally for 2025 to 972. Clark had scored her runs in 16 matches while Mandhana achieved this feat in just 17. The former scored 970 runs from 16 WODIs at an average of 80.83 in 1997. She slammed three tons, four half-centuries, and a record-breaking double-ton (229*).

Record holders Most runs in a calendar year (WODIs) Mandhana now leads the list of most WODI runs in a calendar year. She has racked up 972 runs from 17 matches at 57.76 this year so far. She could become the first-ever player with 1,000 WODI runs in a year. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (882 runs from 18 matches in 2022) and New Zealand's Debbie Hockley (880 runs from 16 matches in 1997) are third and fourth on the list, respectively.

Career Mandhana closing in on 5,000 WODI runs Mandhana, who has been India's top batter of late, is closing in on 5,000 runs in WODI cricket. She is set to be the fastest to reach this milestone. As of now, the left-handed batter has scored 4,942 runs from 111 WODIs at an average of 47.06. Her tally includes 13 tons and 32 half-centuries. Last month, Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score consecutive centuries in ODI cricket twice.