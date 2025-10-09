Fastest bowlers to 200 wickets in ODIs (by matches)

Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan recently scripted history after completing 200 wickets in ODIs. The star leg-spinner attained the milestone with his first wicket against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. He finished with 3/38 from 10 overs as Afghanistan won the series opener by five wickets. Notably, Rashid is the fifth-fastest to 200 ODI wickets by matches.

#1 Mitchell Starc: 102 matches Australian seamer Mitchell Starc remains the fastest to 200 ODI wickets, doing so in 102 ODIs. The left-arm pacer, who attained the feat in 2022, took 11 years and 318 days for the same (since his debut). The Aussie pacer now boasts 244 scalps from 127 ODIs at an average of 23.40, alongside 9 five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls.

#2 Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammed Shami: 104 matches Saqlain Mushtaq, the former Pakistan spinner, sits joint-second on this list with India's Mohammed Shami. Both Mushtaq (1995) and Shami (2025) reached this mark in 104 ODIs. The former retired with 288 wickets from 169 matches at 21.78. He took just three years and 249 days to reach the milestone. Meanwhile, Shami is going strong, having taken 206 wickets from 108 matches at 24.05.

#3 Trent Boult: 107 matches In 2023, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult completed 200 wickets in his 107th match. Boult achieved this milestone during the 11th match of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh. Overall, he owns a tally of 211 wickets from 114 ODIs at an average of 24.38, including 6 fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls. Boult's achievement came 11 years and 94 days after his debut.

#4 Brett Lee: 112 matches Brett Lee, who had emerged as one of the fastest bowlers, took 112 matches to complete 200 wickets. He made his ODI debut on January 9, 2000, and by July 12, 2005, he reached the milestone. The former Australian speedster took 380 wickets from 221 ODIs at an average of 23.36. He still has the joint-most ODI wickets for Australia with Glenn McGrath.