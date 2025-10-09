India vs West Indies, Delhi Test: Preview and stats

The 2nd and final Test between India and West Indies is set to begin on October 10 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. India, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking for a clean sweep after winning the first Test by an innings in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, West Indies still eye their first Test win against India in over two decades. Here are the preview and stats.

Pitch, conditions Pitch report and conditions The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium usually sports low bounce. Batters are expected to make the most of it, while spinners would come into play later on. The ground, known for its shorter boundaries and quick outfield, last hosted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in 2023. Notably, early snowfall in the hills has brought temperatures down in Delhi. This might favor the seamers. There are no signs of rain throughout the match.

Information Where to watch? As was the case in the series opener, the 2nd Test will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the JioHotstar app/website will provide the live streaming. The toss will be held at 9:00am followed by the first ball at 9:30am.

Information Head-to-head record The two sides have clashed in 101 Tests so far, with India winning 24 and West Indies 30. As many as 47 Tests have been drawn. However, India haven't lost to the Windies anywhere in the world since the 2002 series.

India India likely to retain their XI India claimed a clinical win over West Indies in the 1st Test in Ahmedabad. They will likely stick with the same XI unless Jasprit Bumrah gets some rest. Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies West Indies team news West Indies have struggled in recent matches, losing six of their last seven Tests. This led to head coach Daren Sammy making a stark comparison between the decline of his Test side and "cancer". However, WI shouldn't change their XI after a solitary Test in India. Probable XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, and Jayden Seales.

Numbers A look at notable numbers According to ESPNcricinfo, West Indies have recorded 13 sub-200 totals in their last 15 Test innings. In those 15 Test innings, WI failed to bat out 90 overs or a full day. Notably, the Windies have won only two Tests against India since the start of this century, the last of which came in 2002. Meanwhile, India haven't lost a Test in Delhi since November 1987. Their last defeat here came against WI.