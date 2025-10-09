Shubman Gill backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for World Cup

India's newly appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill has spoken out in favor of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ahead of India's 2nd Test against West Indies in New Delhi, Gill was asked if Rohit and Kohli would play a crucial role in the 2027 ODI World Cup, to which he replied with a resounding "Yes." He emphasized that their experience is hard to find.

Skillset significance Gill's strong endorsement of senior players Gill elaborated on his endorsement by stating that India "absolutely" needs Rohit and Kohli. "The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India," Gill said. He further noted that players with such skills and qualities, along with this experience, are rare.

Selector message Gill's comments send a clear message to selectors Gill recently replaced Rohit as India's ODI captain for the Australia tour. The ODI side includes both Rohit and Kohli. This led to speculations about the duo's roles in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is still a long way off. However, Gill's comments suggest that these two players are still invaluable assets to the team. This sends a clear message to selectors and team management about their continued importance in Indian cricket.

Leadership aspirations Gill aims to replicate Rohit's leadership qualities As India's ODI captain for the upcoming three-match series in Australia, starting October 19, Gill hopes to bring the same "calmness" to the dressing room that Rohit had during his tenure. He said, "It's an honor to lead India. The calmness of Rohit bhai and the friendships he created among the group — I want to imbibe that."

Coaching rapport On his relationship with Gautam Gambhir Gill also spoke about his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has been actively involved in India's transition phase. He said, "Our relationship is good. We strike up conversations about how to make players feel secure." The young captain also highlighted the potential pool of fast bowlers, which he considers crucial for the team's future success.