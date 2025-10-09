Indian cricketer Rinku Singh receives extortion threat of ₹5 crore

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has been threatened with an extortion demand of ₹5 crore. According to a report by NDTV, the threat was made by a man named Naveed, who first approached Rinku as a fan in April 2025. Initially, Naveed's messages were polite requests for financial assistance, but later escalated into direct threats linked to organized crime. Notably, Rinku has been a crucial member of India's T20I side of late.

Escalation Threat escalates from polite request In his first message dated April 5, 2025, Naveed introduced himself as Rinku's biggest fan and requested financial help. However, this was followed by a more direct demand for ₹5 crore on April 9. When Rinku didn't respond to the latter request, Naveed sent an ultimatum on April 20 with a serious threat linked to D-Company, an organized crime syndicate.

Timeline Initial message to Rinku On April 5, Naveed sent this message to Rinku: "Hope you are well. I am your biggest fan, and I am very happy that you are playing for the KKR team. Rinku sir, I hope you continue your tireless efforts. One day, you will reach the peak of your career. Sir, I have a request,if you can help me financially, Allah will bless you more, Inshallah."

Information 'Reminder! D-Company' On April 9, Rinku received another text from Naveed: "I want Rs. 5 crore. I will arrange the time and place. Please send your confirmation." His April 20 message read, "Reminder! D-Company".