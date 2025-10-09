Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first-ever billionaire footballer: What's his net worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo , the legendary Portuguese superstar, has become the first-ever billionaire in football history. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is now estimated at an impressive $1.4 billion. The 40-year-old's financial success comes on the back of a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr that he signed in June. In January 2023, Ronaldo became the highest-paid player in football history.

Contract details Breakdown of Ronaldo's wealth Ronaldo's new contract with Al-Nassr is reportedly worth over $400 million. The deal has significantly boosted his net worth, which already includes over $550 million in salary earned between 2002 and 2023. The Portugal striker also has a long-term Nike deal that pays him nearly $18 million annually, along with endorsements from other brands like Armani and Castrol

Historical move Highest-paid player in football history Ronaldo's transfer from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in January 2023 made him the highest-paid player in the sport's history. His annual salary was reported to be approximately £177 million (approx $227 million), along with bonuses. He reportedly claimed a 15% share in his Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo's first contract with Al-Nassr was supposed to end in June 2025. The club will now have services for an additional two years.

Future aspirations Ronaldo not considering retirement Ronaldo has now joined an exclusive club of billionaire athletes, alongside Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Roger Federer. Despite his massive financial success, Ronaldo has hinted that he isn't thinking about retirement just yet. At the Portugal Football Globes gala on Tuesday, he said, "I still have a passion for this." Ronaldo is expected to represent Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ireland on October 12 and Hungary on October 15.