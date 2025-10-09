Lionel Messi's India visit to feature Neymar, Suarez? Details here
What's the story
Football legend Lionel Messi's second trip to India is confirmed for December 13. The Inter Miami star, who is set to arrive in Kolkata, could join his former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Luis Suarez at the events scheduled at Salt Lake Stadium. The venue is being prepared to host Messi again after his first visit in 2011 as Argentina's captain against Venezuela.
Reunion plans
Organizers are trying to make it a 'Barca reunion'
The organizers are working hard to make it a "Barca reunion," with the participation of Neymar and Suarez. A source told The Telegraph, "Discussions are still on as we're putting in all our efforts to get Neymar and Suarez so that it turns out to be one kind of a Barca reunion." The insider also revealed that Messi himself is unaware of these plans, which are meant to surprise him.
Trio's history
Messi, Neymar, and Suarez played together at Barcelona
Messi, Suarez, and Neymar played together at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. The trio had a successful run in La Liga during that period. They formed Barcelona's legendary MSN trio, winning the treble in the 2014/15 season - La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League. Messi, Suarez, and Neymar scored 122 goals in all competitions, the most for a trio in Spanish football history in a season.
Additional guests
Deco and Alves might also join in
If the arrival of Neymar and Suarez happens, it will only be for the Kolkata leg of Messi's India visit. Ticket sales for this event will start today, with prices starting from ₹3,850. After his Kolkata events, Messi will head to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for more programs on December 14 and 15. In New Delhi, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could share the stage with Messi.