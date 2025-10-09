'Slim chance': Glenn Maxwell hopeful of return in India series

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell could return to the national team for the upcoming T20I series against India. Maxwell could make a comeback despite undergoing surgery on his fractured right wrist last week. The Aussie all-rounder was struck by a powerful shot from teammate Mitchell Owen while bowling in the nets ahead of a T20I series against New Zealand. Notably, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is between October 19 and November 8.

Recovery plan Surgery to speed up recovery Maxwell was immediately sent home for specialist treatment and chose to go under the knife in a bid to speed up his recovery process. The surgery was intended to hasten his recovery, enabling him to participate in the India series. "The only reason I had the surgery was the options they gave me were to miss that series completely and no surgery, or have surgery and it gives me a slim chance," Maxwell told ESPNcricinfo.

Rehabilitation process Cast removed, starts basic movements Maxwell has been cleared to start moving his wrist again after having a cast removed on Wednesday. He now wears a molded plastic splint for protection and has started basic movements under the guidance of a hand therapist. These exercises are aimed at strengthening his wrist, with Maxwell saying they "look really boring" but are necessary for recovery.

Injury concerns Pain management main concern for Maxwell Maxwell's early return for the latter part of the India series isn't likely to pose any risk of further injury. He said that his main concern would be pain management while batting. "It's not fun, but I should know better. I should know better to bowl into the hip, and I'll be doing that come BBL time," he added, referring to his strategy to avoid injuries while bowling to power hitters in the future.

Career trajectory Maxwell's focus remains on cricket despite injuries This isn't the first time Maxwell has faced a serious injury. Three years ago, he had fractured his leg when a friend fell on it at a birthday party. The injury required surgery and is something he still manages today. He was also concussed during the 2023 ODI World Cup after falling off a golf cart. Despite this, he remains focused on his cricketing career. He was disappointed to miss the New Zealand series due to injury.