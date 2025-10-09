'Pat Cummins could play despite limited preparation': Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has backed Pat Cummins to be ready for the 1st Ashes Test in Perth, even with limited preparation. The Australian skipper is currently recovering from a lower back injury and hasn't bowled since July's Test against West Indies. Despite concerns over his readiness, Starc believes Cummins's unique skills will see him perform well even after minimal preparation time.

Unique skillset Cummins needs minimal preparation: Starc Starc emphasized that Cummins doesn't need much time to prepare for a Test match. "Whether he bowls three warm-up balls and the first over of the game, he's on the money," he told ESPNcricinfo. Starc added that everyone prepares differently and feels they need different things, but for Cummins, it's all about experience and age.

Recovery status Smith could lead if Cummins misses out, says Starc Starc revealed he has been in touch with Cummins, who is still doing his gym rehab. "He's in good spirits," Starc said of the skipper. He also spoke about the possibility of Steven Smith stepping in as captain if Cummins can't play. Given Smith's experience as a stand-in captain for Australia, Starc thinks he would be a great choice to lead the team.

Bowling concerns Boland likely to replace Cummins Cummins's absence from the Ashes opener could be a major setback for Australia's chances of retaining the coveted trophy. He last played in July during a 3-0 Test series sweep over West Indies. His injury forced him to miss Australia's recent white-ball leg against South Africa and New Zealand, as well as upcoming ODIs and T20Is against India. With Cummins's potential absence, pacer Scott Boland will likely feature in Australia's starting XI. He would join Starc and Hazlewood.