Women's World Cup: Will rain spoil IND-SA encounter in Vizag?
After winning two successive matches, India are set to face South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Despite a top-order failure, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches. Meanwhile, South Africa began their campaign with a defeat to England. They bounced back by beating New Zealand. Besides, rain could play spoilsport in Vizag.
The pitch at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium offers assistance to batters. Spinners will be in action throughout the match. According to AccuWeather, the match could be played under overcast and humid conditions. Occasional afternoon rain is also predicted in the city. Notably, Vizag saw heavy rainfall a day before the match. The showers on Thursday could peak around toss time at 3pm. While they may subside soon after, overcast conditions could have a significant impact on the match.
Head-to-head record: India vs South Africa
According to ESPNcricinfo, India and South Africa have squared off in 33 WODIs so far. India have the upper hand with a 20-12 win-loss record over South Africa. The remaining encounter was abandoned.