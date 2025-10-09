Women's World Cup: Will rain spoil IND-SA encounter in Vizag?

Weather update

Rain likely to play spoilsport

The pitch at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium offers assistance to batters. Spinners will be in action throughout the match. According to AccuWeather, the match could be played under overcast and humid conditions. Occasional afternoon rain is also predicted in the city. Notably, Vizag saw heavy rainfall a day before the match. The showers on Thursday could peak around toss time at 3pm. While they may subside soon after, overcast conditions could have a significant impact on the match.