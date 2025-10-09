'Selection not in my hands': Mohammed Shami on Australia series

Star pacer Mohammed Shami continues his bid for a national comeback. He was recently left out of the national squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The 35-year-old seamer last played in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after recovering from his back surgery. He also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket for Bengal. Addressing his exclusion on his YouTube channel, Shami clarified that there are no fitness issues and he is actively practicing.

Clarification My fitness is also good, says Shami Responding to the rumors surrounding his exclusion from the Australia series, Shami said, "I will just say that getting selected is not in my hands; it's the job of the selection committee, coach, and captain." He added that if they think he should be there or need more time, it's their decision. The pacer also assured fans about his fitness by saying, "My fitness is also good."

Appearance Shami last featured in Duleep Trophy Shami had a successful return to competitive cricket last year. He took nine wickets from five games at 25.89, including a fifer against Bangladesh. Shami, who was ruled unfit for the entire England tour, had a modest return in the Duleep Trophy. Playing for East Zone in Bengaluru, he managed a match haul of 1/136 from 34 overs. He played the Champions Trophy this year but wasn't considered for the England and Australia tours.

Information Disappointing season for Shami Shami had a disappointing IPL 2025 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking six wickets from nine matches. He was also excluded from the squads for the T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the West Indies Test series.